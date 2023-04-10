Miscreants used fake registration plate car: CCB

Bengaluru: The latest news of Sandalwood is that Kiccha Sudeep had received a threat letter. Actor Sudeep and manager Jack Manju filed a case regarding the private video threatening letter. The CCB investigation has already started and there is a new update in this regard.

Earlier Sudeep had said that he knows who is behind the threat letter case. The people of the film industry are involved in this case and they said that they will answer them through the law. Now there are many important clues regarding this case. It is being said that both the threatening letters sent to Sudeep's house were posted from Domlur.

CCB (Central Crime Branch) has started an investigation regarding those threatening letters and the suspect has gone on the trail. There is a new twist in this case.

A Swift car was used to send this threatening letter to Sudeep. This time the miscreants used the car by changing the number plate. Through this, the accused came to the Domlur post office in a swift car and posted the letter. It was found on CCTV that Swift car was used. The car was found to belong to a person near Kengeri. After questioning the person, it was found that he has nothing to do with this letter. It has now come to light that he sent a threatening letter to Sudeep's house using a fake number plate. It remains to be seen what kind of turn this case will take in the coming days.