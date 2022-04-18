'Mission 150' for 2023: JP Nadda calls for a unified effort

Vijayanagar: "Our lives will not be worthy if we will not be able to bring about a marked change in the lives of women, Dalits and farmers, let us put together our hearts, minds and souls and be instruments in bringing that change" called JP Nadda, BJP national president.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day state executive today in this historic city.

"Our mission is to get 150 seats in 2023 assembly elections which will give enable us to meet the mission of empowerment of women, Dalits and farmers.

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken up several programmes for the upliftment of farmers through the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, Kisan Samman Yojana and many others we will now take our vision to the next level in Karnataka" Nadda said. Analysing how BJP was in a prime position to win 150 seats, Nadda said both Congress and JDS were lacking vision and leadership. Coming down heavily on Congress leadership Nadda said that the party was based on the caste system, they believed in bringing cracks and chasms in the society by dividing the people on a caste basis and pitching one caste against another.

This model has failed and the Congress party do not have any other model than that, he mocked.

JDS was no different, they all talk about the upliftment of farmers, but they have not taken even one step towards the welfare of farmers.

He appealed to the state executive members spread the work done by the Prime Minister in the upliftment of farmers. In Karnataka alone, 58 lakh farmers have reaped the benefits of the Modi government.

'Karnataka is the number one state in the country for the implementation of the National Employment Programme, its performance in the Jalajivan mission has also been highly commendable. All the ten railway projects given to the state government by the central government will further the cause of connectivity' Nadda said. Nadda also took a dig at other political parties in the country. He said Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Samajwadi Party, TMC, RJD, Biju Janata Dal, YSRCP, TRS, JDS, Shiv Sena and NCP were run by families and are not national parties, Only BJP has risen to the stature of a national party. Congress was a part of 'Bhai Behen' (brother-sister) set-up, he added.