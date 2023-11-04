MLA and supporters staged protest alleging DCs dictatorship

Hassan ; JDS activists and leaders in Hassan staged a protest outside the Hasanamba temple, alleging that DC C. Satyabhama had displayed a dictatorial attitude and disrespected local MLAs during the Hasanamba and Siddeshwar Jatra celebrations.

During the protest, MLA Swaroop Prakash expressed his discontent, stating, "District officials have disregarded decorum and showed a lack of respect during the Jatra Mahotsav, which I will need to explain to my constituents." The behavior of the DC had caused frustration among JDS workers and municipal councilors, prompting the protest.

Swaroop Prakash went on to highlight several instances where he had not been included in various events. "I was not invited to the temple installation or for the inauguration of heli-tourism, para-sailing, and other activities. Moreover, heli-tourism has been priced at ₹4,300 per person during drought-like conditions. When I questioned this exorbitant rate, the DC provided a hasty response," he complained. The MLA also questioned the appropriateness of the DC performing Homa Havana Pooja with her husband and inviting relatives for a special program at the temple, which further fueled his dissatisfaction.

The protest saw Swaroop Prakash and local JDS leaders expressing their disapproval directly to the DC who was present during the demonstration. Swaroop criticized Satyabhama, stating, "It is regrettable that you have arranged a Pooja program with your family while being in the office and listening to the problems faced by people during a drought." Referring to the events and installations, Swaroop asked, "Why was I not invited to the temple program? As a local MLA, I am supposed to represent the interests of my constituents, and this exclusion is unacceptable."

In response to these allegations, DC C. Satyabhama claimed, "The Religious Endowment Department followed the instructions provided by the authorities." But Swaroop disagrees with explanation and said the Kalasa installation should be performed ritually, and during tenure of his father was MLA he brought Archaks from Sringeri . He also presented an album of pictures of Kalasa Pratishpana that took place during his father Prakash's tenure.

The exchange between Swaroop, and JDS leaders, and the DC went out from the spot. JDS workers expressed their outrage with slogans against the DC.

Video clips of Homa-Havan performed in the temple for the Kalasa installation circulated on social media, leading to the ire of MLA Swaroop Prakash and his supporters.