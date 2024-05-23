MLA Harish Poonja Granted Bail After Police Inquiry

Belthangady (Dakshina Kannada district): Harish Poonja, the MLA from Belthangady, Karnataka, has been granted station bail after appearing for an inquiry at the Belthangady police station late last night. Poonja is embroiled in legal issues stemming from two separate cases.

The first case involves allegations that Poonja pressured police to release Shashiraj Shetty, the president of the Belthangady taluk Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) unit, who was accused of illegal quarrying. The second case pertains to a protest led by Poonja in front of the taluk office against the FIR registered against him.

On May 18, Poonja visited the Belthangady police station demanding the release of Shashiraj Shetty. Following this incident, he was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult to provoke), and 506 (criminal intimidation). During the protest, Poonja allegedly verbally abused local police officers and the tahsildar, and ridiculed the Superintendent of Police. He also referenced the 2020 KG Halli and DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru, warning the Belthangady police station of a similar fate if actions against his followers persisted.

On May 22, Poonja surrendered to the Belthangady police and underwent interrogation related to the charges. Dakshina Kannada MP Naleen Kumar Kateel intervened in the situation, assuring Poonja’s cooperation with the inquiry. The incident has sparked controversy and heightened tensions in the area.