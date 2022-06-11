MLA Limbavali’s daughter gets into argument with cops for questioning rash driving

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali's daughter got into an altercation with police who questioned her for rash driving and was fined Rs 10,000 on Thursday. She was driving a BMW car when she jumped a signal. She did not stop when the traffic light turned red.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced showing the BJP leader's daughter engaged in a heated argument with the police officials in Bengaluru after her car was stopped for rash driving. On Thursday, ACP of Cubbon Park subdivision, who had seen the car speeding away, alerted his staff on wireless, asking them to stop it. Law and order staff intercepted the car near the Capitol Hotel and questioned the woman driver about the rash driving. The MLA's daughter argued with the police denying rash driving. When the police showed her the evidence, she said she was the daughter of BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and argued that she was not driving rashly.

She threw a volley of questions at the police for stopping her. She said she had all the documents including the driving license and went on to say: Do you know who I am? For your information, it's an MLA's car. Will you book me now? Will you book me for overtaking a vehicle? Are we not allowed to overtake a police vehicle? Even if it is a police vehicle, do you know whose vehicle is this? Do you know my father? It is MLA Aravind Limbavali's car. How dare you stop my vehicle.

When police checked, there were a few pending fines for traffic violations against the vehicle amounting to Rs 9,000. Over that, she was levied a fine of Rs 1,000 for rash and negligent driving. She paid a fine of Rs 10,000 and left the spot eventually," a senior traffic police officer said.

The friend of Aravind Limbavali's daughter who accompanied her paid the fine. It was only later that the police sent her with the car. Television cameras at the spot to cover a BJP event captured the entire argument, to which she took objection as well.

When media questioned Limbavali, he came out in defence of his daughter and said that "a friend was hurt which is why they were in a rush". While the opposition Congress took the chance to hit out at the ruling BJP government for "starting an anarchy", in a similar reaction from JD(S), party spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said, Speaking to ANI, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter was stopped by the police as it was a case of rash driving. "However, her friend was driving the car. They paid a fine and went away."