MLA reviews ’harassment incident ‘at school

Udupi: MLA V. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday visited the Morarji Desai Residential School at Miyyaru following allegations of harassment and misconduct by a physical education instructor. The MLA, accompanied by senior officials, held a detailed review meeting with staff, parents and local authorities.

According to the preliminary information shared during the visit, Physical Education Teacher Madarasa S. Makandar is accused of repeatedly subjecting students to physical and mental harassment, including forcing them to perform strenuous punishments. He is also alleged to have interfered with the religious practices of students by removing sacred threads worn on the hand, neck and torso, leading to unrest among students, parents and residents.

Sunil Kumar said the school, known for its academic standards and discipline, had its environment disturbed due to the teacher’s alleged behaviour. He termed such incidents “highly condemnable,” adding that they have the potential to create social discord.