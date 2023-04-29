MLC Prathap Simha asserts that BJP will still win in Puttur

Udupi: A new threat has emerged for the BJP in its own stronghold. BJP ticket aspirant, Arun Puthila in Puttur has exited from BJP after he was denied a ticket and decided to contest as an independent candidate.

The BJP has gone on damage control mode after witnessing the support Arun Puthila has garnered. A show of strength for Arun Puthila was observed on the day he filed his nomination papers. According to estimates of sources, more than 10,000 Puttur citizens joined the rally as Puthila went to file his nomination.

On April 21, Member of Parliament and a young BJP leader, Tejasvi Surya addressed media personnel at BJP's office in Byndoor, Udupi regarding this matter. He said that Arun Puthila's rebellion is not a cause for concern for the BJP. Tejasvi also said that the present BJP candidate from Puttur, Asha Timmappa will win in the constituency.

On Friday, 28 April, a Karnataka Legislative Council member and BJP leader Prathap Simha Nayak made it clear that Arun Puthila is not a BJP leader. Prathap Simha conducted a media interaction in Udupi and stated that Arun Puthila was not a reliable leader in BJP.

"Puthila would go in and out of party activities often. He did not show qualities of a trustworthy candidate. Puthila did not work as a member of the BJP," Prathap said.

Prathap also stated that the situation in Puttur is strange at the moment. "Ashok Kumar Rai joined Congress because he did not get a BJP ticket, Arun Puthila is contesting as an independent candidate because he did not get a BJP ticket. There will be a direct fight between BJP's candidate Asha Thimmappa Gowda and Congress. But in the end, BJP will be victorious in Puttur as it is a BJP stronghold," Prathap said.

On the other hand, Arun Puthila had mentioned in a Tweet about a week ago that his intention is not to confront BJP in the upcoming elections but to defeat SDPI and Congress.

Arun's Tweet translated to, "I would like to clarify the misconception that people have. Our war is not against Bharatiya Janata Party. Our war is against Praveen Nettaru murder accused in Puttur, SDPI's Shafi Bellare. The war is also against Ashok Rai of Congress who said he'll teach a lesson to Hindu workers."

Even though Puthila is no longer with the BJP, he has pledged to not just retain but intensify his support to the Hindus and the

saffron ideology.