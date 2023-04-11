MNGL reduces Domestic PNG and CNG Prices in Ramanagara district

Bengaluru: In the wake of the Union Cabinet announcing a new price mechanism decision for the bulk of domestically-produced natural gas by state-run explorers resulting into reduction of costs of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) for automobiles, the Ramanagara - baqsed City Gas Distribution (CGD) Company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), has reduced the selling price of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs 5.85 per SCM and the selling price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs. 6.0 per Kg in Ramanagara district with effect from the midnight of 7th / 8th April, 2023. Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail price of PNG to Rs. 52.65 per SCM from an earlier price of Rs 58.50 per SCM and the retail price of CNG to Rs. 84.00 per KG from Rs 90.00 per KG in MNGL's geographical areas.

After the above revision, MNGL's CNG offers very attractive savings of around 50% and 27% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Ramanagara district for passenger car segment and around 28 % for Autorickshaws.

MNGL is effecting this Natural Gas price reduction on account of a downward revision in the purchase cost of domestic natural gas. MNGL has decided to pass on the benefit of reduced gas costs to the customers.

MNGL's Domestic PNG is around 15% cheaper than domestic LPG cylinder prices after reduction of price revision.

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) is a joint venture of two Maharatna PSUs; GAIL (India) Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) with equity participation from Government of Maharashtra through MIDC and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). It is a premier City Gas Distribution Company authorised in the Geographical Areas of Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad including adjoining areas of Hinjewadi, Chakan and Talegaon, Valsad (except area already authorized), Dhule, Nashik District and Sindhudurg District, Buldana, Nanded and Parbhani districts in Maharashtra ,Ramanagara District in Karnataka and Nizamabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, KumuramBheemAsifabad and Kamareddy districts in Telangana.