Modi’s arrogance destroying country, says Dinesh Gundurao

Bengaluru: Former minister Dinesh Gundurao has said that the Central government should recognise the seriousness of the farmers' protest.



"The government dubs the fight of the peasants as fake.

If the peasant struggle is fake, who is the Prime Minister calling for talks? Narendra Modi should stop acting like a broker for a corporate company and act like a leader.

Today, international celebrities have supported farmers' protest and India is facing global embarrassment globally," the Congress leader said.

Gundurao said that had the national poet Kuvempu been alive the BJP dispensation would have also called him anti national.

He said that the PM should keep aside his arrogance and work for the people.

"The central government's attitude towards the farmers will go down in history. The farmers are treated badly by this government. The ego destroys the personality. Modi's arrogance is destroying the country. His arrogance in front of the peasants is not good. Let him put aside his arrogance and repeal anti-farm laws. Let them prove that they are not the slaves of corporate companies," he added.