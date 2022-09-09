Monetary aid to be given for rare and high-cost diseases

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced monetary aid for SC/ST patients who are suffering from diseases categorised as 'Rare Diseases' and 'High Cost Diseases' on Thursday, September 8.

"Aid for several types of diseases is currently being provided under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme. However, certain rare and high cost diseases are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and for such diseases where there is no facility to provide treatment in government hospitals monetary aid for will be provided by state government through Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust using unspent SCST/TSP fund allocation," said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

"Currently a total of Rs 23.18 crore of unspent allocations exists and this will be used to fund this new scheme. The government will provide Rs 10,000 for PET Scan, Rs 7 lakh and Rs 21 lakh for Autologous and Allogenic bone marrow transplant respectively and Rs 1.5 lakh for robotic surgeries," he added.

"Karnataka government under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai is building upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's dream of helping the poor and vulnerable through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Patients who belong to the SC/ST communities will be greatly benefitted as aid is being extended to even Rare and High cost diseases," said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.