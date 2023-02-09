Moneylender Brutally Stabbed To In Bengaluru

Within the boundaries of the Banaswadi police station, two bike-riding guys fatally stabbed a 29-year-old moneylender. Chikkabanaswadi resident Shekhar has been named as the victim. The event took place close to his home at 2:30 in the morning.



According to the police, the primary suspect, Manoj, borrowed a few thousands of rupees from Shekhar and put off paying it back. Shekhar got into a confrontation with the suspect while intoxicated, and the resultant altercation resulted in the accused's murder.

The victim was riding his bike home when the event happened. He was slain by the two suspects after they pursued him on another two-wheeler. A murder case has been reported and is being investigated by the police after some bystanders saw the victim lying in a pool of blood.