Mother Dies Weeks After Daughter’s Suicide, Sparks Outrage in Mandya

Mandya: A tragedy unfolded in Hebbakavadi village, as a woman took her own life just weeks after her daughter died by suicide. The young woman, Vijayalakshmi, had ended her life on February 21 after allegedly being deceived by her boyfriend. The police have since arrested five individuals in connection with the case.

Vijayalakshmi, who worked at a private hospital in Mandya after completing her degree, had been in a relationship with Harikrishna from Marasinganahalli for over a year and a half. However, tensions arose when she discovered that he was involved with other women. When she confronted him and demanded marriage, he reportedly refused and verbally abused her. Devastated, Vijayalakshmi died by suicide by throwing herself under a train at Mandya railway station.

Initially, the Railway Police treated the case as an unnatural death. However, evidence from her phone and a statement from her friend revealed details of her troubled relationship, leading to further investigation.

Following her death, Vijayalakshmi’s family lodged a complaint with the Mandya Rural police. Enraged, they also confronted Harikrishna’s family, leading to a chaotic situation at his residence. In response, the police registered a case against Vijayalakshmi’s relatives and some villagers.

Deeply distressed by these events and the loss of her daughter, Vijayalakshmi’s mother, Lakshmi, died by suicide at her home, leaving behind a note. Her death sparked outrage among the villagers, who refused to cremate her body and demanded action. Under mounting pressure, the police booked Harikrishna’s family members and arrested five people. However, Harikrishna remains at large.