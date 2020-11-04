Mother kills two kids, self

Mandya: A 30-year-old woman ended her life after killing her two children under K M Doddi police station limits in Mandya on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nethravathi (30), wife of late Soma, and her children Shobhitha (9), Nandish (7).

According to the police, a man by name Anand had promised to marry Nethravathi who was a widow. But he had said to have made arrangements for marrying a different woman.

Nethravathi had even approached the village gram panchayat. Hurt over being cheated by Anand, Nethravathi has allegedly resorted to take the extreme step.

Nethravathi fed poison to her children and consumed it herself to end life on Monday. on Tuesday, Nethravathi and Shobhitha died at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences in Mandya, and Nandish has died at KR Hospital in Mysuru.

K M Doddi station police of Mandya district have registered the case and the investigation is on.