Mother’s role is crucial in shaping herm child: Dr Mamatha

Bengaluru: “Every mother plays an instrumental role in shaping her child into a responsible and good human being,” said Dr. BR Mamatha IAS (Retd), State Information Commissioner, Govt of Karnataka speaking at a Mother’s Day celebration in Bengaluru.

She was addressing the audience at an event jointly organized by Parivarthanam Trust and Maya Foundation at Viveka Sabhangana. The event marked Mother’s Day, the organizations’ annual celebration, and a felicitation ceremony honoring achievers from various fields.

“A mother’s role is the most precious in the world. Among all living beings, it is the mother who beats tirelessly for her young. She sacrifices everything for her child’s care and nurtures the little one with utmost dedication and protection. Beyond caregiving, a mother plays a significant role in raising her child to be a responsible citizen with strong character.

We must always remain indebted to Bharat Mata (Mother India), who continues to nourish and sustain us all,” Dr. Mamatha added.

Dr. Bananduru Kempaiah, former President of the Karnataka Janapada Academy, also spoke at the event. “Our soldiers are bravely defending the borders, and on this Mother’s Day, we extend the collective blessings of all mothers to them. Their sacrifices and sense of duty allow us to live in peace. Every individual must develop a sense of commitment toward our nation,” he said.

As part of the celebration, several individuals were honored for their achievements in various fields, including expectant mothers, journalists, and athletes. The event was graced by Ramya MK, Founder of Maya Foundation; Vinod Chennakrishna, Founder of Parivarthanam Trust; and MLC Sharavana, among others.



