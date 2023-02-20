MP adopts 300 TB patients under TB free India initiative

Bengaluru: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Tuberculosis Free India' initiative, BJP Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh Siroya has adopted 300 tuberculosis patients.

Speaking at a programme on Saturday, he said, "Physical and mental cleanliness is very important for a person to be healthy. Only then can we overcome the pressures created by the modern lifestyle. This is the right medicine for many diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and obesity." Healthy citizens are important for building a strong India.

"So since the last 8 years, the Prime Minister has been working tirelessly to strengthen the health sector. He has significantly improved the infrastructure of the health sector in the face of adversity like Covid," he said.

"Difficulty comes before happiness in life. This cannot be changed. Instead, we all have to develop the courage to face hardships. Establishing medical colleges and hospitals is indispensable for our system. But before this we must realize the importance of health. Through this, we should be careful not to get any disease," advised Lehar Singh.

"This initiative of Lehar Singh is a great service to mankind. There is both humanity and compassion in it. It is a heartening development that a representative of the people is responding in such a spirit of service when human beings are sick and helpless," Minister Ashwattha Narayana lauded. On this occasion, nutrition kits and other relief materials were distributed to tuberculosis sufferers.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi joined hands with the 'Tuberculosis Free India Campaign' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, 10 tuberculosis patients were adopted in Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency and supported the Tuberculosis Free India campaign. An estimated 26 lakh new cases of tuberculosis are reported in India every year. About 4.45 lakh people are falling victim to this disease. Even today, eradication of tuberculosis remains a challenge in India.