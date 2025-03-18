MP Brijesh Chowta Advocates Merger of Konkan Railway and Reorganisation of Mangaluru Railway Administration

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, raised several critical railway-related issues, including the merger of Konkan Railway and the reorganisation of Mangaluru’s railway administration, during the discussion on the Demand for Grants for the Ministry of Railways in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Focusing on the demands from Dakshina Kannada, Captain Chowta stressed the need for reforms to improve the region’s railway infrastructure. He advocated for merging the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) with Indian Railways to address its financial constraints and manage its debt burden of ₹2,589 crore. He argued that such a merger would stabilise KRCL’s finances, attract investments for modernisation, and improve operational efficiency.

Captain Chowta also called for the reorganisation of Mangaluru’s railway administration by shifting it from the jurisdiction of Southern Railway in Palakkad, Kerala, to the South Western Railway headquartered in Mysuru. He suggested that this move would enhance coordination and accelerate infrastructure development.

Additionally, he proposed the merger of the financially struggling Hassan-Mangaluru Rail Development Company (HMRDC) with Indian Railways or a full takeover by the Karnataka government to improve freight and passenger movement.

Highlighting the need to strengthen trade links, Captain Chowta emphasised the importance of establishing a Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between New Mangalore Port and Bengaluru to reduce transportation costs and improve trade efficiency.

Commending the achievements of Indian Railways, Captain Chowta highlighted the 90% electrification of the network, the introduction of high-speed Vande Bharat trains, and the redevelopment of over 1,300 stations across the country. He also expressed appreciation for the extension of the Kabaka Puttur Express to Subramanya Junction, benefiting both pilgrims and daily commuters.

Acknowledging the allocation of ₹7,559 crore to Karnataka in this year’s budget, Captain Chowta noted that 96.5% of the state’s railway network has now been electrified. He pointed out that since 2014, 1,652 km of new railway tracks have been laid in Karnataka—exceeding the entire railway network of Sri Lanka.

He urged the Railway Minister to expedite these initiatives, emphasising that these reforms are essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.