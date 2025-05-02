MP Seeks NIA Probe into Suhas Shetty Murder in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging that the investigation into the murder of Hindu youth Suhas Shetty in Bajpe, near Mangaluru, be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his letter, the MP expressed concern over what he described as a resurgence of radical activity in coastal Karnataka. He termed the incident a “barbaric killing” and said it has caused fear and unrest among local residents.

Chowta drew attention to the 2022 killing of BJP member Praveen Nettaru, for which members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were accused. He said the latest murder indicated that sleeper cells of proscribed organisations may still be active in the region.

He urged the Home Minister to initiate a comprehensive and impartial probe under the NIA, citing the need to address any links to banned organisations and to take firm legal action against all those involved, including potential supporters and financiers.

The MP also called for steps to restore public confidence in law enforcement and ensure that communal harmony in the region is not disturbed.