MUDA case: Bengaluru cops on high alert, security increased near CM's house

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Karnataka High Court verdict in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case on Tuesday, security was beefed up around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence here.

The Bengaluru Police deputed two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) at the CM's residence

The police have been directed to be on high alert to avert any untoward incidents, said officials.

Speaking to reporters here, Minister for Law H.K. Patil said, "We are expecting justice in the case. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not signed any file or issued oral orders in the MUDA case."

"The Governor while considering the case has decided in haste. The court had heard arguments and counterarguments from both sides and naturally, the verdict would be in the favour of CM Siddaramaiah," he stated.

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil stated, "The CM has approached the High Court in the backdrop of an incorrect decision by the Governor to hand over the case to prosecution. We are expecting a decision in favour of CM Siddaramaiah. Let's wait and see. Once the judgement comes, CM will take a call on the future course of action," he stated.

The Congress high command is keenly watching the developments and following the court proceedings.

Siddaramaiah has sought interim relief in the matter and also demanded quashing of the Governor's orders. As the court witnessed high-voltage arguments and counterarguments on both sides, fingers were crossed over the judgment.

If the verdict goes against CM Siddaramaiah, the lower court will initiate legal proceedings such as filing of FIR against him in the MUDA case. This will lead to further pressure on the Chief Minister to tender his resignation.

The High Court on September 12 completed the hearing of arguments and counterarguments on the writ petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The arguments and counterarguments were submitted for six days. While Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the CM, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Governor’s office.

Social activists Pradeep Kumar S.P., T.J. Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna had filed petitions against CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA land scam.

They had claimed that Siddaramaiah had misused his office to create fraudulent documents over 3.17 acres of land near Mysuru city and got 14 sites allotted from the MUDA in the name of his wife.

CM Siddaramaiah has refuted the allegations and maintained that the Congress government would fight politically and legally over the permission for prosecution against him in the case granted by the Governor.