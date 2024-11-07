Muda scandal: First time in history of Karnataka a sitting CM faces grilling

Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah, who is A1 in the Muda site allotment scam case, faced Lokayukta police interrogation on Wednesday. This marked the first time in the history of Karnataka that a sitting Chief Minister faced trial. The Lokayukta Police interrogated the Chief Minister for about 2 hours.

Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi who is already A2 in the case, Brother in law Mallikarjuna, land owner Devarajuna was investigated by a team led by Mysore Lokayukta SP Udesh. Written replies were obtained from them regarding site sharing. Only the trial of CM Siddaramaiah who is A1 was pending. Thus, the Lokayukta police, who had issued a notice two days ago, had instructed him to attend the hearing at 10 am on Wednesday. Thus, CM Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Mysore this morning, reached the Lokayukta office at exactly 10 am.

Before attending Lokayukta police interrogation, CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the legal counsel. The CM was all set to arrive for the hearing in a government car and an escort vehicle. However, as advised by the legal advisor, CM Siddaramaiah came like a normal person without using the government privilege, without using the government car and bringing his staff along with him.

CM Siddaramaiah, who came inside the office to face the inquiry, first spoke to SP Udesh informally. He advised me not to be ashamed that I am the CM, to inquire without hesitation.

Don’t be shy that I am the CM, do your work comfortably. I am not your CM for now, you have given me notice in a case. I have come as the notice has been given. Do what your processes are. Ask me any question, I’ll tell you what I know. Take as much time as you want, ask whatever questions you have,’ said Siddaramaiah to the Lokayukta SP.

Many questions have been asked to CM Siddaramaiah. The CM has also given an answer to this.

Later, CM Siddaramaiah came out of the Lokayukta office with a smile and said that he was not called back for questioning.