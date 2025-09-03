Mufti demands train service between Kashmir and Delhi

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday appealed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a dedicated train service between Kashmir and Delhi to mitigate the challenges faced by fruit growers in the valley in the wake of the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

“Fruit growers have been facing severe financial losses every year due to the closure of NH 44. Unfortunately, this year, the road has once again been closed, leaving hundreds of fruit-laden vehicles stranded, resulting in inevitable losses,” Mufti said in a post on X.

She said a dedicated train service between the valley and Delhi would bring much needed relief to the fruit industry.

“I appeal to the Union Railway minister @AshwiniVaishnaw to introduce a dedicated train service between the valley and Delhi to mitigate the challenges faced by the growers. Such a measure would bring much needed relief to everyone involved in the trade,” she added.

Later, talking to reporters here, Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K, said the people were facing a lot of difficulties because of the closure of the national highway.

“The biggest problem is for the fruit growers because there are several trucks stranded along the highway and there is no space in the fruit mandis and cold storages,” she said.

The PDP president said tourism was hit after the Pahalgam attack and the fruit industry has kept J-K alive in the most difficult times.

“Today, there is a need for a special cargo train so that the fruit is transported from J-K to Delhi. It is the need of the hour as the fruit growers should reap the benefits of the train services,” she said.

“I appeal to the Railway minister to arrange a special cargo train so that the fruit is transported to the mandis across the country as soon as possible,” she added.

Mufti said the recent floods, especially in Jammu, have already wreaked havoc in J-K and it will be disastrous for the UT if the fruits rot.