Mumbai YouTuber’s revealing photoshoot ignites outrage

Udupi: A recent photoshoot by a Mumbai-based YouTuber at Padubidri beach has ignited widespread outrage, sparking intense debate across Karnataka. The incident, which took place five days ago, has drawn sharp criticism from local communities and netizens alike.

The controversy began when Khyati Shree, a YouTuber from Mumbai, conducted a photoshoot at the Blue Flag-certified Padubidri beach, an area known for its pristine environment and cultural significance. According to local fishermen, the photoshoot involved behaviour that they deemed “inappropriate,” leading them to express strong disapproval. They emphasised the importance of respecting cultural boundaries, even in the context of promoting tourism.

Following the incident, Khyati Shree took to Instagram, accusing both the local police and residents of harassment. She claimed that while she and her husband were taking photos at the beach, they were confronted by the police, who warned them about their behaviour. The YouTuber’s social media post has since garnered mixed reactions, with some supporting her stance while others have criticised her actions for revealing too much skin with raunchy poses.

Dr. K Arun, the Superintendent of Police, Udupi, addressed the situation, stating, “We received a complaint from the public regarding indecent behaviour by a young couple at the Padubidri Blue Flag beach. Our ASI and personnel on duty responded promptly, informed the couple about the nearby residential area, and asked them to leave. No untoward incidents were reported.”

Dr. Arun further mentioned that the police have contacted Khyati Shree and advised her to file a formal complaint if she has any grievances. “If a complaint is lodged, appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he added. The incident has highlighted the delicate balance between cultural respect and individual freedom, raising questions about the limits of public behaviour in culturally sensitive areas. As the debate continues online, the situation at Padubidri beach serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding and respecting local traditions while engaging in tourism and creative expression.