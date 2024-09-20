  • Menu
Munirathna arrested again

This time on rape charges

Bangalore: A 40-year-old woman from Rajarajeshwari Nagar has filed a complaint that BJP MLA Munirathna raped and blackmailed her from 2020 to 2022. RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna, who was out on bail in the case of threatening a contractor and caste abuse, has been arrested by Kaggalipur station police in Ramnagar in a rape case.

The Kaggalipur police arrested and took her from Parappa's Agrahara in Bangalore and will investigate the rape case from today. On the basis of the victim's complaint, an FIR has been registered against MLA Munirath by the Kaggalipur police station of Ramnagar district. Yesterday, the court heard the bail application of the former minister and granted bail. In the midst of this happy news, the MLA ws taken into custody by the police again and produced before the court.(eom)

