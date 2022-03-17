Muslim Girl Students Boycotted Their Classes In Different Parts Of Karnataka

A few Muslim girl students decided to boycott colleges in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru and initiated protests just a day following the Karnataka High Court affirmed the hijab ban on college campuses, claiming that wearing of the hijab is their constitutional right.

On Wednesday, students at IDSG Government College held a protest when the college refused to let them wear hijab and burqa on campus. According to the pupils, wearing the hijab is a fundamental right. They also expressed their dissatisfaction with the High Court's decision.

The students declined to take an internal exam, which was set. According to them, the HC order would be appealed to the Supreme Court. The demonstrators later returned home.

Furthermore, according to the notice issued by the State Government and the High Court, many students at Kamala Nehru Memorial National College for Women boycotted classes after the college denied their entries because they were wearing hijab and burqa.

Students organised a protest outside the campus, urging the authorities to let them to attend classes while wearing hijab and burqa. They returned home, however, after the college declined to admit them. The police were ready to respond in the case of any unpleasant incidents. In the meantime, students at other colleges wore the required uniforms to class.

Despite the fact that institution in Davanagere had announced a holiday, a few students protested in front of the First Grade College , demanding that Muslim ladies be permitted to attend lectures wearing hijab. Students have stated that they will not attend classes until justice is served.

Meanwhile, the call for a Karnataka bandh issued by numerous Muslim organisations in response to the Karnataka High Court's decision on the hijab has sparked widespread support in Dakshina Kannada.