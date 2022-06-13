Muslim student attends class without hijab in Mangaluru

A Muslim girl student at the university college in the city, who was served notice by college authorities for violating its dress code, attended class without wearing hijab.

College principal Anasuya Rai said show-cause notices were issued to three students for violating the order against hijab. Two girls had given explanations while the third student is yet to respond to the notice.

One student who replied to the notices attended classes on Saturday, the principal said.

When asked about a clash between two groups of students on June 10 over some students hanging a portrait of V D Savarkar in the classroom, she said the college authorities have not filed any complaint related to the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against six students of the college in connection with the clash on the basis of complaints filed by both student groups.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.­The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, according to a three-judge bench of the court.