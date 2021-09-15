Mutt protests Swamy Vivekananda Memorial’s move to ‘grab’ land 

Mysuru: Sri Niranjan Mutt Samrakshana Samiti and Maharani's NTM School Federation members jointly took out a protest rally through major thoroughfares of the city on Wednesday warning Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama against occupying the mutt in the name of constructing a Swami Vivekananda Memorial.



An activist, P Mallesh said, "We won't give up the movement. We have the ability to take the agitation State-wide. In the name of Swami Vivekananda, the Ashram is just trying to grab the land."

A farmer leader Hosakote Basavaraju said, "We are warning the State government also not to allot the land to Ramakrishna Ashrama. If the land is given to Ashrama, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will no longer remain as CM."

A memorandum addressed to the chief minister was submitted at Deputy Commissioner's office.