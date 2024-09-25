Mysore Dasara to shine brighter with first-ever drone show

Mysore: While the grand spectacle of the Jamboo Savari remains the highlight of the Nadahabba Dasara celebrations, this year, millions of visitors will also be treated to a new visual wonder— the Dussehra Dipalankara(lighting). For the first time, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has announced a captivating drone show, featuring 1,500 drones lighting up the Mysore sky, adding a modern twist to the traditional celebrations. The drone show aims to make the Dipalankara display an even greater attraction during the annual festival.

The CESC recently released a teaser video showcasing what’s in store for the event. The drones, fitted with LED lights, will form various figures and patterns in the sky, promising to leave the audience in awe. Scheduled to take place on October 6th, 7th, 11th, and 12th from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm at the Panjina Kavayat (torch light exercise) in Bannimantapa, the show is set to offer free entry to the public, allowing everyone to witness this innovative display. The drone show will create stunning replicas and images, showcasing Mysore’s rich cultural heritage in the skies. According to CESC, these illuminated figures will not only enhance the visual appeal of the Dussehra celebrations but also set a new precedent in combining technology with tradition. The drone show, costing between *hree to three and a half crores, will be one of the main attractions this year.

The Dussehra Dipalankara, which will last for 21 days starting from October 3rd, will cost approximately ₹6.5 crores. CESK is pulling out all the stops to ensure a grand celebration, with an estimated 3 megawatts of electricity required to power the dazzling displays. The Managing Director of CESC G. Sheela, has revealed that apart from the drone show, 130 kilometers of the city will be lit up, along with 25 corporation offices and 100 city circles decorated with Dussehra-themed lighting. Additionally, 65 replicas* will be constructed, enhancing the festive ambiance.

The Mysore Dasara, known for its opulent celebrations, is taking a giant leap forward with the addition of this high-tech drone show, which adds a new layer of excitement to the traditional festivities. With millions of people expected to attend the Jamboo Savari and now the drone show, the city is preparing for an unforgettable spectacle.

The Dussehra Dipalankara has always been a favorite among locals and tourists alike, but this year’s enhanced lighting and visual effects are expected to draw even more attention, further solidifying Mysore’s reputation as a hub of grand and vibrant cultural festivities. As Mysore gears up for this grand celebration, the blend of traditional lighting displays and cutting-edge technology is sure to make the 2024 Dasara a visual feast for all who attend.