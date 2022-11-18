Mysore kings prioritised the health of women and children

Bengaluru: Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (Maharaja of Mysore) inaugurated the Birthright floor at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathalli on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Maharaja said, "I am privileged to inaugurate this modern facility at Rainbow. I was to recall the fact that the Mysore kings had taken great efforts to provide the best health facilities to women and children. I also want to remember the contribution of Rani Lakshmi Ammanni who played a great role being the saviour of Mysore kingdom. Pregnancy needs extra care and Rainbow goes an extra mile to provide the best facilities for the pregnant women. For any parent, their kid's health is paramount and we are happy that Rainbow has the best expertise in treating kids. I still reiterate that prevention is better than cure and hence all of us need to ensure that the kids are provided the best healthy environment."

The Birth Right floor will exclusively cater to the obstetric and gynaecological procedures. The facility comprises the OT and LDR complex along with the ward. The ward consists of Suite rooms, deluxe rooms and private rooms. Along with it the baby bath area and patient waiting lounge are specialties of this floor.

Speaking on the occasion, P Nithyananda, Vice-president and cluster head, Rainbow Children's Hospital added, "At BirthRight, our ethos is to provide a new mother with the comfort, confidence and support she needs throughout her journey."