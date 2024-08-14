Mysore palace launched admission ticket in whats app

Mysuru: The world-renowned Mysuru Dasara festival is set to take place this year from October 3rd to October 12th, with preparations already in full swing. This year’s festivities promise to be grander, more attractive, and more meaningful, as the government aims to celebrate Dasara with unparalleled splendor.

In a bid to enhance the experience for the influx of tourists expected during the festival, the authorities have introduced a convenient new ticketing system for Mysore Palace viewing. Starting Wednesday visitors can purchase tickets through the government's EDCS Mobile One scheme, available via WhatsApp. By simply texting "AG" to the WhatsApp number 8884160088, tourists can secure their palace viewing tickets. These tickets will be valid for five days, offering flexibility and eliminating the need to wait in long queues.

This digital initiative is expected to significantly ease the process for visitors, allowing them to focus more on enjoying the sights and sounds of Mysuru during the festival. The integration of technology with tourism services reflects the government’s commitment to improving the overall experience for both domestic and international visitors.

The grand inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival will take place on October 3rd, with the traditional Jambusavari, a grand elephant procession, scheduled for October 12th. This year’s celebrations will feature an extended Dipalankara ( decoration of lights), which will last for 21 days—10 days longer than previous years. Even after the Jambusavari concludes, the illuminated splendor will continue for 11 more days, adding to the festive atmosphere in the city.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed that the decorations this year should surpass those of last year, aiming to make the festival even more visually captivating. This directive is part of the government’s broader plan to enhance the festival’s appeal and ensure it is celebrated as a true people's festival, or *Nadahabba*.

To accommodate the large number of visitors expected, the police department has been tasked with ensuring robust security and efficient traffic management. Special attention is being given to guiding tourists smoothly through the city during the festival period. Additionally, a gold card system is being prepared, offering special privileges to visitors attending the Dasara celebrations. The government has promised to make this system more secure, with measures in place to prevent any misuse of the gold cards.

Mysuru district Minister Mahadevappa has emphasized that the festival will be celebrated in the true spirit of a people's festival, with significant financial support provided to ensure its success. He assured that sufficient funds from the Dussehra budget will be allocated to ensure the event is both spectacular and inclusive.

The upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival is shaping up to be a grand affair, with the government introducing several new measures to enhance the experience for visitors. From innovative ticketing solutions to extended festivities, Mysuru is ready to welcome tourists from around the world to partake in its rich cultural heritage. As preparations continue, the city is set to transform into a hub of celebration, tradition, and joy, embodying the spirit of Dasara.