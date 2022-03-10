  • Menu
Mystery shrouds teacher's death

Mysuru: A teacher died under mysterious circumstances late on Tuesday night at Mahadevanagara in Nanjanagudu taluk.

The deceased was identified as Sulochana (45), a Hindi teacher in Morarji

Residential School in Mahadevanagara. It is said that Sulochana lived alone with her two children since the death of her husband 6 years ago. She was found dead on Tuesday night.

Nanjanaguru rural police pressed a dog squad into service to find out if there is any crime angle to the death of the teacher. They have registered a case. Deputy SP Govinda Raju visited the spot.

