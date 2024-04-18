Mystery surrounds death of mother and daughter in Chitradurga Ashram

Chitradurga: A perplexing case has emerged where a mother and daughter were found dead in a water tank of the ashram. While initial investigations hint at a possible suicide, the presence of a death note and other factors have raised suspicions of foul play. The deceased, identified as Geetha (42) and her daughter Priyanka (20), were discovered in the ashram's water tank on Tuesday night. The two had been serving as priests at the ashram for several years. Though the deaths initially seemed to be accidental or due to natural causes, the circumstances have led investigators to consider the possibility of murder.

A note found at the ashram, believed to be written by Geetha and Priyanka, further complicates the situation. While its contents have not been disclosed, it has added a layer of suspicion to the case. Following the discovery of the note, the Chitradurga police promptly sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Adding to the complexity of the case, the brother of the deceased Geetha has filed a formal complaint with the police, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the deaths and ensure justice for his family.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, Superintendent of Police Dharmender Kumar Meena stated, "We are investigating the case from all angles. All seized items from the ashram have been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. The truth behind this tragic incident will be unveiled once we receive the forensic report." As the investigation continues, the community and the family of the deceased await answers to the mystery surrounding the tragic deaths of Geetha and Priyanka at the Chitradurga ashram.