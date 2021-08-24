Mysuru: 4 held for creating property documents via fake gift deed

Mysuru: Police arrested four persons on charges of creating fake gift deed property documents in the name of a deceased. The arrested were identified as Siddaiah, a Revenue Department employee, Chinnaswamy, Susheelamma and deed writer Mellahalli Kenchappa.

It is said that A Cheluvaraju was the owner of 4 acres land in Survey number 244/2 in Kesare village in Mysore taluk from the year 1986. The accused seeing the property in a neglected condition, with help of revenue employee changed the name Cheluvaraju as A Selvaraj.

The accused created fake gift deed in name of Lakshmamma. The relatives of Cheluvaraju gave complaint to Tahsildar. The enquiry confirmed the creation of fake documents through forging. It is said that the land value exceeds Rs 16 crore. Acting on the complaint, police arrested all the four and are investigating.

