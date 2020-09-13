Mysuru: Abhimanyu gets howdah honour

Mysuru: It is official, now. 54-year-old 'Dasara' veteran Abhimanyu who carry the 750 kg historical golden howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari seated in it. The world famous 410th Mysuru Dasara 'Jumbo Savari' procession will be held on October 26 but confined to the Mysuru Palace premises.



Addressing a press briefing after the first meeting of Dasara executive committee (DEC) at Mysuru Palace board premises on Saturday, Mysuru district minister and head of DEC S T Somashekar announced the names of four elephants who will participate in the 'Jumbo Savari', including Vijaya, Cauvery, Vikram and Gopi. The elephants will be given a grand and traditional welcome by 50 members at the Mysuru Palace courtyard premises on October 2 at 12.18 pm.

Somashekar also informed that the 10-day State festival will be inaugurated by performing 'pooja' to Goddess Chamudeswari atop Chamundi Hills between 7.45 am to 8.15 am on October 17. One of the five frontline warriors, including a doctor, police, nurse, 'Aasha worker and poura karmika (sanitization worker) will be part of the 'pooja'. Officials of health, police and urban development departments have been entrusted with the responsibility of finalising the names of the Covid warriors from their respective departments. Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa will finalise the name of one representative from the five Corona warriors to perform the 'pooja'.

The committee will also finalize the list of artists who will be perform at the famed podium in front of illuminated Mysuru Palace premises on the first nine day Dasara feast. The committee will also finalize the artist for the prestigious 'Asthana Vidwan' award which would be presented on the first day of Dasara cultural programmes. "There would be concerts for first nine days at Chamudeswari temple premises atop Chamundi Hills," Somshekar said.

Currently, only 50 to 100 people are allowed to witness the magnificent 'Jumbo Savari' event. However, the committee said it will meet state chief Secretary to write to the Union government on allowing at least 2,000 people. There will be a live telecast of all the events in electronic media and social media, he said. "The city will be illumined in the same manner as it was all these years. There won't be any change in that," he said.

Minister for Kannada and culture and tourism C T Ravi, Mysuru DC Sharath B, city police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta, SP C B Rishyanth, Mysuru city corporation commissioner Gurudut Hegde, DCF Alexander M G were among those who took part in the Dasara committee meeting.