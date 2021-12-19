Mysuru: AT&S India announces collaboration with VVIET

Mysuru: AT&S India, the country's only PCB manufacturer with capabilities that can truly support state-of-art artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, autonomous driving, and miniaturisation applications has announced signing of an MoU for development of dedicated curriculum for PCB manufacturing and for enhancing the skill set and knowledge base of both engineering students and faculty with the Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering Technology and Educational Trust (VVIET) in Mysuru.

AT&S India will now collaborate with VVIET to train engineering students on PCB manufacturing industry relevant aptitude and also assist them in their certification by Electronics Sector Skills Councils of India (ESSCI) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), with relevant Qualification Pack (QP) on PCB manufacturing engineer.

This initiative will improve the employability of the electrical, electronics and mechanical engineering undergraduate and diploma students from the region and make it easier for them to integrate with the printed circuit board manufacturing industry, while also adding to the pool of available talent for recruitment by electronics industry in Karnataka.

MD & COO, AT& S India, Santosh Gundapi officially signed the agreement on behalf of AT&S India together with Kaveesh Gowda V, Secretary, Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering Technology and Educational Trust, Mysuru.

Santosh Gundapi said, "AT&S has made a long term commitment to the growth of printed circuit board manufacturing industry in India. While PCBs today have become the building blocks of the larger electronics manufacturing ecosystem, we found a persistent gap in the knowledge set of locally available talent pool of engineering students while hiring for our PCB applications at our plant in Nanjangud. Guided by our Group vision on problem solving through innovation, we decided to step up and share the exclusive industry based technical knowledge available in-house with us at AT&S India with the eligible students and also train their teachers in Mysuru. This MoU with VVIET is our answer to the call to action for broadening and deepening electronics manufacturing in the country by the Hon'ble Prime Minister and also to cater to the present and future requirements of the PCB manufacturing industry in India."

The MD & CFO, AT&S India, RS Simha said, "We at AT&S India are happy that we have once again been able to demonstrate our commitment to Karnataka and India by taking the lead initiative on development of a dedicated academic curriculum fulfilling the requirements of printed circuit board manufacturing industry. Mysuru had been identified as the key district for growth of electronics manufacturing in Karnataka and our MoU with VVIET from the city will give a further impetus by making engineering students with industry relevant skillset available for direct recruitment. This path breaking initiative by AT&S India will also aid the achievement of larger goals on electronics and PCB manufacturing outlined under the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019."

Expressing happiness on the joint MoU with AT&S India, the Secretary of Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering Technology and Educational Trust, Mysuru, Kaveesh Gowda V said, "This is a milestone achievement for the academia and the engineering students in Mysuru region. Our joint MoU with AT&S India heralds the inauguration of industry – academia collaboration for developing the country's first dedicated curriculum on printed circuit board manufacturing engineering at a technical institute.

The students of VVIET Mysuru will now be able to intern at AT&S India's world class manufacturing facilities for PCB in Nanjangud and acquire the industry relevant experience on niche PCB manufacturing technologies. Not only will this improve the employability of VVIET students but will also offer an opportunity for skill enhancement to the faculty members, which in long run would facilitate the availability of a larger talent pool for recruitment by electronics manufacturing industry in Mysuru region. It's a win – win for all and a definite advantage for the state of Karnataka as AT&S is a world leader in PCB manufacturing."

Director for Skill Development, Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering Technology, Mysuru, Amulya Kumar Mohapatra added further, "Skill development initiatives at VVIET and other institutions under the aegis of the VVET Trust are based on three pillars of skilling students on industry validated courses, joint course delivery by trained and certified faculty members along with industry experts and assessment & certification of students by reputed certifying bodies including Sector Skills Councils and NSDC. VVIET also handholds the trained students for availing early opportunities for their employment". AT & S India is a proud exporter of high end PCBs to countries such as USA, Mexico, Germany, Austria, China and more. As a 100 percent India subsidiary of the 1.2 Billion Euro Austria Technologie and Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, Austria [AT&S AG], and a privileged shortlist by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program for electronics component and mobile telephony, AT&S India has been manufacturing for the world from its plant in Nanjangud near Mysuru.

AT&S India is the country's first manufacturer of High Frequency and High Density Interconnect printed circuit boards, which are essential for the true realization of "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India for the world". These printed circuit boards (PCB) find exclusive application in products ranging from ventilators for Corona patients, pacemakers for cardio requirements to sensor based driverless automobile systems, and robotics & drones and many more.

The printed circuit boards manufactured by AT&S India support key global electronic trends in automotive, industrial and medical applications. AT&S India employs around 1400 people at its plant in Nanjangud near Mysuru and contributes actively in the areas of health, education, environment and hygienic care of people in the region under its CSR program. AT&S has always upheld the flag high for people of Nanjangud and Karnataka.