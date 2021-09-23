Mysuru: Bomb scare in commercial tax office

Mysuru: Following a letter threatening to blow up the Commercial Tax Office (CTO) building on Krishna Vilas Road in the city, police rushed to the spot and evacuated the staff as a precautionary measure.



On Wednesday, city police received an anonymous letter saying that a bomb was planted at the new CTO building and it would go off between 12 noon and 1 pm.

Police swung into search operation under the supervision of DCP Pradeep Gunti. A dog squad and bomb detection squad were rushed to the spot. Around 70 officials are working in the Commercial Tax Office. After a thorough search of the building police came to the conclusion that the letter was a hoax.