Mysuru: CESC disconnects power supply to CNNL over bill default

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has given a shock to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) and other government offices in Mysuru by disconnecting power supply for defaulting on power bill payments.



The CNNL Alambur irrigation unit in Nanjanagudu taluk owes more than Rs 19 crore to the CESC for the last two years. Taking a serious view of this, the power supplier disconnected power on Wednesday.

When contacted, CESC officials said that they were forced to take harsh steps as the CNNL had not responded to repeated notices seeking payment of outstanding power bill which have mounted to Rs 19,34,67,342 by the end of December. In August 2021, CESC had disconnected power supply to the deputy commissioner's office, mini Vidhana Soudha, Public Works department, Maharani College , minor irrigation department and other government offices. All these offices were in dark for many days and power connection was restored only after payment of the dues. People faced a lot of hardships to get work done due to disconnection of power supply to government offices.

The deputy commissioner's office had defaulted on Rs 3.50 lakh. Mini Vidhana Soudha failed to clear power bills to the tune of Rs 3.90 lakh.

Similarly, the PWD office owed Rs 56,000, minor irrigation department Rs 18,000. The sub registrar's office had stopped registration of properties for many days due to power supply disconnection over bill default.

If CNNL fails to clear the bills and get power supply restored immediately, water supply to farmers would be hampered.