Mysuru: Constable among 4 to be feted at Dasara inaugural event

Mysuru: The five corona warriors who have been chosen as representatives of frontline workers for felicitation, during the inaugural ceremony of Dasara atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on October 17, are the happiest lot.

Civil police constable Kumar P, who is among the corona warriors chosen for the honour, has done more than 1000 contact tracing of Covid 19 positive patients.

Speaking to the The Hans India, he said, "I am very happy for being chosen for the felicitation."

"Since March when we started doing contact tracing of Covid-19 positive patients, we used to come to office by 9 am and go home only by around 10 pm. Earlier, we used to trace the people whose reports were positive for Covid-19, and record their travel history, find out their primary and secondary contacts and contacted them.

Now there is a separate contact tracing team at DC office of Mysuru. So we are assisting them in tracing patients who would have given wrong mobile/phone number or address or switched off their phones," he said.

Born in Hunsur, Kumar has done his MA in History and B Ed. He joined police department in 2008. Posted in Kuvempunagar police station in Mysuru, he has been serving on deputation in the technical cell in Mysuru city police commissioner's office for past one year. Kumar considers senior retired IPS officer Mr Kempaiah as his inspiration and role model for all his services.

His parents, his wife Vanishree, a teacher at St Mary's school, and daughter Bruthishri, who is studying in class 2, were elated over the honour being given to him.

Kumar thanked city police commissioner Dr Chandragupta and DCP Dr A N Prakash Gowda for the support and inspiration. He has dedicated the honour to all the police fraternity who are serving relentlessly during the Covid-19 pandemic period as frontline warriors.