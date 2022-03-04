Mysuru Corpn withdraws super commercial category in property tax

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn the 'super commercial' category of property tax which has been a burden to entrepreneurs for many years. MCC announced the implementation of a uniform tax system from April 1. This is the result of all the consistent struggle of the organisations and associations in Mysuru.

In a press release, the Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) president B S Prashanth said, "Officers, directors and members of all the organisations and associations have extended full support and thus helped in doing away with the super commercial category stepped up to fight the struggle. The problem that has been there for so many years is now solved by everyone's coordinated effort and hard work."

The federation has thanked MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Pratap Simha, Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Deve Gowda, Chamaraja constituency MLA L Nagendra, Krishnaraka constituency MLA S A Ramadass, Narasimharaja constituency MLA Tanveer Sait for redressal of their grievances and in drawing the attention of the civic authorities.