Mysuru CP holds briefing for city cops on security for PM’s visit 

Mysuru: Mysuru Commissioner of Police Dr Chandragupta held a briefing on Friday at CAR Parade Ground at the foot of Chamundi Hill here on beefing security ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the heritage city on June 21 for the International Day of Yoga.

Every Friday, a police parade is conducted at CAR Parade Ground in the city. In view of the PM's scheduled visit to the city, aspecial briefing was held by Dr Chandragupta regarding security for the visiting VVIP.

He gave police officials a briefing on how to maintain a fool-proof security along the route the PM's convoy travels and at the venue of the event and its surrounding areas. Chandragupta gave clear directions and strict orders to the civil and traffic police inspectors and sub-inspectorson Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Special Protection Group

(SPG) security protocols and their implementation for all the chief guests.