Mysuru: Dacoits loot jewellery shop, kill one

Mysuru: Dacoits looted the Amruth Gold and Silver Jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapura on Monday evening killing a person on the spot and injuring the shop owner. It is said that a gang of three dacoits entered the shop and when the owner resisted the loot attempt, dacoits opened fire at him with a pistol.

The dacoits shot at a passerby when he tried to intervene. The deceased has been identified as Chandru (23), a native of Dadadahalli near here. Jewellery shop owner Dharmendra is seriously injured and admitted to hospital.



Soon after the incident dacoits fled from the scene. DCP Geetha Prasanna rushed to spot and initiated an investigation. The exact quantity of looted jewellery is yet to be known. Vidyaranyapura police registered a case and are investigating.