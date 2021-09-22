Mysuru: Dasara jumbos training continues for big day

Mysuru: Preparations for the world-famous Mysuru Dasara are gaining momentum as ceremonial elephants were put through a rigorous weight-carrying drill for the second day on Tuesday.

It was Abhimanyu, the leader of the pack, which practised with sandbags on his back, on the day one. On the second day, Dhananjaya carried sandbags weighing 400 kg at the Palace premises. The other seven elephants also joined Dhananjaya in the drill.

Three elephants practised with sandbags on their backs. On Wednesday, Gopalaswamy will undergo the endurance training. The weight of the sandbags will be gradually increased so that the jumbos can get used to the weight of the golden howdah.

Cannon firing drill was also held at the Palace premises. The exercise is done to acclimatise elephants to the sound of firing of cannons 21 times during Jamboo Savari.

Around 150 personnel were part of the exercise.