Mysuru DC determined to make district Covid-free in 30 days, seeks public cooperation 

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has said that there are 8,535 Covid-19 positive cases in urban areas and 6,560 in rural areas in the district. In a Facebook live show on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner she said that there were positive cases in all the 65 wards in Mysuru city. "While some wards have just about hundred cases, there are others where coronavirus infections are more than 300. Of the 1,560 villages in Mysuru district, 343 are free from coronavirus cases.



She called upon people to cooperate with the district administration to make Mysuru Covid-free by July 1. Rohini Sindhuri said DB Kuppe village in HD Kote taluk did not report a single case so far. She expressed displeasure about women of rural areas not coming forward for medical tests even when they had Covid symptos. "The administration has opened 18 Covid care centers in rural areas, but women are not coming to the CCCs. There were instance when women did not undergo RT-PCR test when they had symptoms of coronavirus. This caused increase in mortality rates. Some expressed reluctance to get admitted to the CCCs after developing symptoms on the grounds that there was nobody at home to cook food." She praised the compassion showed by a farmer, B J Devaraj, from Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk, by donating Rs 2 lakh to the government to fight Covid from the savings he made for five years for his son B D Rathan Gowda's wedding. He organized a simple wedding celebration to cut down expenditure and save the money for a good cause.

According to the DC, 66 mucormycosis cases were reported in the district so far. Eight patients recovered and 8 died of mucromycosis or black fungus, she added. Sindhuri expressed her determination to make Mysuru Covid-free in the next 30 days and sought the cooperation of the people to achieve this.