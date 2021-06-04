Mysuru DC Sindhuri denies harassing MCC commissioner Shilpa Nag

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Friday denied that she harassed Shilpa Nag, who resigned as Mysuru City Corporation commissioner on Thursday. Sindhuri did nothing but question about spending details of Rs 12 crore received by MCC from corporate houses under Company Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Reacting to the allegations leveled against her by Shilpa Nag, the district DC sought to know if it was wrong to ask for the details of fund spending.



Sindhuri said she had planned to spend the CSR fund in Vaidyaranadige Halliyakadege (doctors at door-step of villagers) programme as many industries in rural areas of district donated the money. "Shilpa Nag merely maintained that all the money was spent in city limits, but did not submit any accounts. She did not even provide information on the exact number of Covid-19 cases in Mysuru city. If she had any problem with her senior she should have complained to higher authorities instead of going before the media. There is a proper system and it should not be breached," said Sindhuri.

Sindhuri said Shilpa had taken charge as Mysuru commissioner in February last year and she did not have any problems since then. "Then why complained about harassment only during the last 15 days," Sindhuri questioned and maintained that all officials without exception were working under tremendous pressure.

She further said she was not answerable to Shilpa Nag for her allegations. "I have already brought this to the notice of the State Chief Secretary and will submit a report to government in this regard.

It may be recalled that Shilpa Nag, 2014 batch IAS officer, on Thursday resigned alleging that Rohini Sindhuri was "torturing her mentally".

Speaking to media persons at her office, she said that she was unable to bear humiliation from her senior IAS officer despite doing good work in city.

"I kindly request you to accept the resignation and relieve me from moral dilemma, pain and sorrow …" said her hand-written letter to the Chief Secretary.

"Every day I am working under pressure and humiliation from an egoistic DC," she alleged and said she could not continue as an IAS officer owing to this kind of "uncongenial work culture". At one stage the young IAS officer broke down accusing the DC of targeting her for doing good work.