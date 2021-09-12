Mysuru: Forest dept on hunt for tiger that killed boy

Mysuru: The forest officials have installed over 70 cameras to catch the tiger which has killed a boy in Ayyanakere tribal haadi (colony) in Hunsur taluk three days ago.

Speaking to reporters, Nagarhole tiger project director N Mahesh said that the tiger which killed the boy has a wound on its back. "In the cameras we found the movement of three tigers, but they are not the ones which killed the 16-year-old boy.

Three department elephants and more than 50 forest staff have been combing the forest to catch the tiger, he said and added tranqulise expert Dr Harish from Hassan district has joined the operation.

He said four trapping cameras were stolen from Hanagodu and efforts on to nab the thieves. According to Mahesh, aged and decrepit tigers are unable to hunt animals and have become maneaters as humans are easy prey.

He said the tiger which killed the boy would be shifted to Mysuru animal rehabilitation centre after being caught.

He said the forest department will provide Rs 7.5 lakh compensation to the family of Ganesh who was killed by the tiger.