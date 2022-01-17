Mysuru: Forest dept takes up weeding of lantana under MNREGS

Mysuru: For the first time the forest department officials of Nagarhole wildlife sanctuary in association with Zilla Panchayat has taken up an operation to weed out lantana plants under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in an area of 50 hectares in Antharasanthe wildlife range forest at Hebbala. The officials have already have 30 hectares cleared of this perennial flowering plants.

Lantana obstructs the growth of grass causing shortage of fodder for deer and other wildlife. The Antharasanthe forest range has an area of 7,484 hectares. This is for the first time officials have taken up the work in association with Zilla Panchayat. A total of 861 persons got employment under the programme. The initiative is helping poor labourers of Antharasanthe, Belthur and Hosaholalu gram panchayat areas get employment amid Covid wave. Normally, the these people migrate to Kodagu, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in search of employment. After the removal of lantana the forest is looking much more attractive and the tourists coming for Safari can see many animals in the forest unhindered.

Last year, forest officials of Biligiriranganatha Swamy temple (BRT) tiger reserve removed lantana by utilising MNREGS funds.

The forest officials are providing lunch and vehicle facility to tribals and villagers to reach work place.