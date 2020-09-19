Mysuru: Mega handicrafts festival for 10 days

Mysuru: As many as over 45 artists from 14 States of India, have descended to Mysuru for the first handicrafts festival in the entire country hosted after the lock down relaxations, at JSS Urban haat in association with Union ministry of textiles.

The 10-day crafts exhibition at JSS Urban haat at Hebbal industrial area on ring road, here was inaugurated by executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeet Dr C G Betsurmath along with Assistant director, Handicrafts service centre of Mysuru, Union ministry of textiles, K S Sunil Kumar on Friday evening.

Aritsts from Karnataka, Andrapradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrath, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh have come up with 45 stalls in the exhibition. From Karnataka alone artists from Channapatna have come up with wooden toys, artists from Bidar have come up with tribal jewellery, artists from Bijapur have come up with Kasoothi sarees, and there have also been Ilkal sarees of North Karnataka, patch work clothes from artists of Mysuru and others.

Artists from West Bengal have come up with kantha work sarees, artists from Madhya Pradesh have come up with Boutique print sarees and dress materials. Mani Mohan who has come with his flutes from Tamilnadu, Rashmi Mandavikar who has come up with her Warli paintings from Maharashtra, Ramaswamy who has come from Kerala with his terracotta cooking utensils, told The Hans India that, while their businesses were hit due to covid 19 pandemic situation, they are happy to participate in the exhibition after six months, they said.

M Shivanajaswamy, project officer of JSS Urban haat said, "Over 95 artists from across the Country registered with Handicrafts development commissioner, Union ministry of textiles had approached us to participate in this crafts exhibition. But we have given opportunity for 45 artists to maintain social distancing and to take other precautions in view of covid 19 pandemic situation. We have allowed them to participate in the exhibition after they submitted covid negative test report," he said.

Rakesh Rai, Artisans co ordinators said, " We hosts arts and crafts festivals round the year in association with Union ministry of textiles at JSS Urban Haat. But this year, due to covid 19 pandemic situation it was in February we had last hosted the exhibition," he said.

JSS urban haat of Mysuru which began in 2007, has permanently built stalls which are designed aesthetically at the sprawling 5.5 acres to promote arts, crafts, heritage and culture. Artists who participate in the expos here come up with live demostrations besides, exhibiting and selling their products.