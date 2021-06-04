Mysuru: Minister Somashekar flaggs off Vaidyaranadige Halliyakadege

Mysuru: District in charge minister S T Somashekar said that the State government was making all efforts to tackle Covid-19. Speaking after inaugurating Vaidyaranadige Halliyakadege (house-to-house visit of doctors in villages) here on Friday, he said that 35 vehicles received by the district will be used to do door-to-door survey in all seven taluks.

The programme was jointly organized by district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Health and Family Welfare department.

He said under this programme doctors will be sent to every taluk in five vehicles. They will examine all the people and give medication if required. If a person is Covid-19 positive, he will be sent to a Covid care centre for treatment.

The minister said, "Each ambulance will have two doctors, a nurse and a lab technician and will cover at least 20 villages in a day. ASHA workers will also lend a helping hand. MLAs G T Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, Member of Parliament Pratap Simha, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Additional DC B S Manjunathaswamy, Tahsildar Rakshit, District Health Officer Dr. T Amarnath and nodal officer Dr. L Ravi were present on the occasion.