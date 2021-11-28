Mysuru: Siddaramaiah rules out tie-up with any party in MLC poll

Mysuru: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah made it clear on Saturday that his party would not have any tie-up with any part in the Legislative Council elections.

Seaking to media persons after releasing "Poura Bandhu" book at Mysuru University, Siddariaman ruled out alliance with any party in Legislative Council elections for local authorities scheduled to be held on December 10. "I have advised my supporters to opt for single vote. As we all know, BJP and JD(S) have an understanding. In most of the elections, they have a clear understanding." Siddaramaiah said, "BJP has fielded Lakhan Jarkiholi from Belagavi to create confusion. In Madikeri, there is a straight fight between Congress and BJP. Last time, we lost by a narrow margin and this time, we are trying our best."

On allegations of ruling party leaders demanding huge commission in contracts, the Congress veteran leader said, "They don't deserve to be in power. We have met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking dismissal of the government."

Reacting to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's charge that there is no clarity on the allegation, Siddaramaiah said, "If that is the case, why has the Chief Secretary been advised to probe the case."

Earlier, Siddaramaiah released a book 'Poura Bandhu' at the

Senate Bhavan of the University of Mysore. UoM Vice-Chancellor Dr G Hemanth Kumar and KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan were present.