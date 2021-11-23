Nagaraju hedges bet, but fails to get MLC ticket from both BJP, JDS

Mysuru: Film producer and MLC S Nagaraju's (Sandesh Nagaraj) efforts to get ticket for third straight contest in the forthcoming election to Legislative Council from Mysuru-



Chamarajanagar local body constituency was not less than filmy.

It had all last-minute developments, hectic lobbying and all-out

efforts with twists and turns, but the climax was not what the seasoned politician Sandesh thought. Hedging his bets, he tried to secure the ticket from BJP and JDS, he did not taste success. While C N Manjegowda walked out with JDS ticket with ease, R Raghu Kautilya got BJP nomination.

Though a JDS MLC, Sandesh has maintained distance from former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy since the previous Assembly elections held in 2018. As his younger brother and former mayor Satish (Sandesh Swamy) has shifted loyalties to BJP and his son Sathwik got elected on the ruling party ticket to Mysuru City Corporation, buzz was that Sandesh will also follow suit. Sandesh also had openly announced that he was partially with JDS, dropping hints at embracing saffron party ahead of Council polls.

He was also uber confident as his brother Swamy is close to Mysuru- Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and MLA Nagendra as the duo are in the coterie of Revenue Minister R Ashok. But, the tough stand taken by the party high command at the insistence of BJP vice- president B Y Vijayendra in favour of R Raghu Kautilya nixed the chances of Sandesh.

Unfazed Sandesh knocked on the doors of JDS again and also met former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and MLA Sa Ra Mahesh. At the end it was a neat flop show, as Kumaraswamy was not in the mood to entertain Sandesh. Amid speculations that Sandesh will jump into the fray as independent, he released a communique expressing his unwillingness to contest again.

He didn't forget to thank the voters for giving the opportunity to serve them for 12 years. He was elected as MLC for two consecutive terms. Had he remained loyal to Kumaraswamy, his chances of getting a seat would have been bright.