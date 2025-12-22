Nails found scattered on Hebbal-Goraguntepalya Road

Bengaluru: The so-called “puncture mafia” has resurfaced on the busy Hebbal to Goraguntepalya stretch in Bengaluru, endangering motorists and reportedly exploiting them for financial gain. A vigilant commuter recently captured video evidence of numerous nails deliberately strewn across the road, particularly on the left side, in an apparent bid to cause tire punctures and funnel victims toward nearby repair shops.

The incident came to light through a video shared by the traveller, who described it as his first-ever recording made solely for public awareness. In the footage, the man is seen holding a handful of sharp nails collected directly from the roadway, demonstrating the sheer volume of hazards present.

He urgently warns fellow drivers, especially those on two-wheelers, to avoid the left lane when heading toward Goraguntepalya to prevent punctures. “Please don’t come only on the left side,” he pleads in the video, highlighting how the nails are scattered in areas prone to heavy traffic. He emphasises the scam’s intent, noting that such deliberate acts force vehicles to suffer damage, allowing unscrupulous roadside shops to overcharge for repairs.

This is not an isolated mishap or mere negligence, as the commuter stresses, but a calculated scheme that preys on unsuspecting office-goers, families, and daily commuters navigating one of Bengaluru’s high-traffic corridors. The area experiences constant movement of vehicles, making sudden tire failures not just a financial burden but a potential catalyst for life-threatening accidents in fast-paced conditions.

Citizens are encouraged to remain alert, drive cautiously, and report any anomalies to the traffic police without delay. The message underscores that awareness is the primary defense against such threats, urging people to share the information responsibly to safeguard others and contribute to safer roads in Bengaluru.

As this scam continues to plague the city’s commuters, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for collective vigilance and robust enforcement to curb these unethical practices once and for all. Motorists traversing the Hebbal-Goraguntepalya route are advised to heed the warning and prioritise safety until the issue is resolved.