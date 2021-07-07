Nalapad pitches for DK Shivakumar as Congress CM candidate

Bengaluru: The Congress which is quick to point out internal bickerings in the State BJP with a section calling for replacement of BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, the opposition party has its own head ache as both senior leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar being projected as CM candidates by their respective supporters if it comes to power in the coming elections.



The divisions in the Congress came to fore again on Wednesday when son of MLA N.A Haris, Mohammed Harris Nalapad stated that Shivakumar will be the next chief minister.

Nalapad said that everyone in the party should support Shivakumar in becoming next CM.

With the election due in two years, Nalapad said that if "every one of us votes for him then he will become CM."

A few weeks ago the factions of Siddaramaiah and former deputy CM G Parameshwara overtly projected themselves as potential CM candidates.

Since the party lost power in the State there have reports of the power struggle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. The statement acquires importance as it comes from Nalapad who is set to be appointed president by the Indian Youth Congress with effect from January 31, 2022.